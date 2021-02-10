His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed that the ninth of February 2021 is an extraordinary day, a day in which the United Arab Emirates achieved a historic achievement in the name of the entire Arab nation with the arrival of the “Hope Probe” launched by the UAE, to the planet Mars. The first Arab mission to achieve this achievement, after a journey that lasted 7 months, during which it traveled more than 493 million kilometers.

And His Excellency extended the best of the verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince The era of Abu Dhabi, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates and the people of the Emirates and the Arab nation, to achieve this unique achievement with the entry of the “Hope Probe” to its orbit in Mars in the achievement of making the Emirates enter history by reaching the furthest point in the universe that Arabs reach Throughout their history, after more than 5 million hours of work by more than 200 Emirati engineers, they confirmed that the Arabs are able to compete with the rest of the nations and peoples.

He added that the achievement of the UAE and its cadres and engineers, whom we cherish, for this great achievement, raising the name of our country high at the forefront of nations and through a history that is transmitted from generation to generation with confidence and power towards a promising and bright future.

He pointed out that this historical journey will always remain in the memory of the people of the nation, and this unique achievement expresses the aspirations of our wise leadership and the people and youth of the Emirates, who are led by hope, will and determination to achieve major scientific achievements now and in the future.