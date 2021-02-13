His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of the important and vital role of radio channels in the country in enhancing the awareness of community members of various preventive measures … stressing the joint work and the continuous and fruitful partnership between government institutions and all components of the national media system to achieve the future visions of the leadership Al-Rasheedah and supports government leadership.

His Excellency valued the outstanding efforts of media professionals in various media outlets, especially thanks and appreciation to all employees of local radio stations on the occasion of the International Day of Radio, which falls on February 13 of each year … stressing the great importance of the radio broadcast in communicating around the clock with the audience of listeners in the various emirates of the country and the tremendous ability that characterizes Atheer The radio is building sustainable communication bridges between Abu Dhabi Police and its audiences of different cultures and ages.

He praised the important role played by the radio program teams in raising awareness.

He said that the radio is the fastest and most accessible medium for road users, especially during peak traffic times and volatile weather conditions.

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Police diversified the range of daily radio material and urgent messages to alert the public of developments, in addition to broadcasting daily radio paragraphs focusing on awareness of security, community and guidance on various social issues such as the dangers and harms of drugs, the need to adhere to traffic laws and awareness of the dangers of some negative phenomena and behaviors.