His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, praised the care of the wise leadership and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for the advanced journey of Emirati women in all fields until they became an important partner in achieving the aspirations of the United Arab Emirates towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

His Excellency stressed, in a speech on the occasion of “Emirati Women’s Day”, which falls on August 28 of each year, that the UAE is proud of the pioneering achievements made by Emirati women in the journey of the nation of goodness and giving, whether inside the country or through their representation of the country abroad in an honorable manner, achieving great and gigantic achievements at the international level, and based on the interest of the wise leadership in supporting their journey and providing them with great capabilities to participate in building a safe society in which they have proven their worthiness, efficiency and distinction in all the positions and responsibilities entrusted to them at various levels.

He pointed out the continuous interest of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police in providing the capabilities that enhance the process of preparing and qualifying the female element academically and in training, developing their capabilities in the areas of police and security work, and supporting their path in assuming senior and field administrative positions, which contributed to their success and excellence, and in achieving the vision of Abu Dhabi Police for Abu Dhabi to be a pioneer in the sustainability of security and safety.

On this occasion, His Excellency saluted all female police officers, praising the keenness of the Emirati woman to develop her capabilities and follow up on developments in her field of work locally, regionally and internationally, until she became competitive with her counterparts at the international level and participated in raising the UAE flag high and fluttering.