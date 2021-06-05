Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers, as part of the “Safe Traffic Summer” campaign, to check the tires of their vehicles, to ensure their safety and the absence of any damage or cracks that could cause serious traffic accidents during the summer period as a result of high air temperatures.

And she called on drivers to use the items that conform to the specifications, and to ensure the suitability of the tire used, its size, the temperature it can withstand, the appropriate load, the year of manufacture, and the suitability of the tires of their vehicles for long trips in cases of road travel.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate confirmed the intensification of traffic control and the application of the law to violators within the strategic priority of making roads safer, and the application of Article 82 of the Federal Traffic Law, which stipulates that “the vehicle’s tires are not valid while driving,” a fine of 500 dirhams and 4 traffic points, and the seizure of the vehicle for a week.



