Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police achieved its eighth title in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in coordination with the Department of Government Support, by winning the 60 km cycling race, which was hosted by Al Hudayriat Island.

The tournament witnessed strong competition, which resulted in Waleed Al Naqbi of Abu Dhabi Police winning the first place, Mohammed Al Balushi of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority in the second place, and Faisal Hajjar of the Abu Dhabi Police in the third place.

The Abu Dhabi Police won the women’s cycling race as well, in addition to the men’s and women’s fitness titles, men’s and women’s running races, women’s badminton and volleyball (men).

Brigadier General Dr. Rashid Mohammed Burshid, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Police Sports Council, congratulated the winning teams for their distinction in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship, and for achieving distinguished and pioneering sports levels that qualify them to lead the sports scene in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and enhance their candidacy to participate with distinction in various regional and international tournaments.

Brigadier General Issam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Sports Education Center in the Human Resources Sector, praised the great efforts made by Abu Dhabi Police through its distinguished teams in various races and sports challenges.