Abu Dhabi Police celebrated the International Mother Language Day that falls on February 21 of each year, based on linguistic and cultural diversity, in order to achieve a methodology for communicating with strategic partners, and to enhance the strategic priority of the police in increasing the confidence and satisfaction of society.

The External Areas Police Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector organized the event, which included drawing in Arabic calligraphy, a paragraph for analyzing characters in the Arabic language, and a technical paragraph through which visitors drew and wrote with a pen, both in their mother tongue, in addition to a paragraph “Braille” for the blind. The audience and children participated by providing an overview of their mother tongue.

Colonel Mubarak Saif Al-Sabousi, Director of the Police Directorate of Outer Territories, expressed his pride in organizing such events, which come as an encouragement for the community that witnesses linguistic and cultural diversity and represents a good opportunity to learn about various languages ​​and dialects, stressing that the celebration is an invitation to develop skills and learn the languages ​​of other peoples.

He valued the role of educational institutions and strategic partners and their outstanding efforts in society through participating in these activities aimed at highlighting their importance and introducing them from the standpoint of cultural acquaintance between members of a society of various ethnicities and nationalities.