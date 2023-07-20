The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police celebrated the International Day of Inmates, which falls on the 18th of July every year. The initiative included a special visit from the families of distinguished inmates in rehabilitation programs and activities.

The initiative reflected noble human values ​​in their best form, and contributed to strengthening the community’s confidence in the continuous efforts made to achieve the mission of penal and correctional institutions to reform and rehabilitate inmates, reintegrate them into society, and ensure their quality of life.

The Director of the Community Security Sector, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, emphasized the UAE’s pioneering role in interacting with sincere humanitarian initiatives to achieve people’s well-being and freedom, and the leadership’s keenness to provide ways to reform and rehabilitate inmates, and reintegrate them into their surroundings to be active in supporting the development process, pointing to the importance of this celebration in enhancing the inmates’ human conditions and constantly raising their awareness.