Yesterday, Abu Dhabi Police celebrated International Workers’ Day, which falls on May 1st every year.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector honored a number of workers and employees, and distributed gifts to them, in appreciation of their efforts in the process of development and development.

The Director of the Directorate, Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, stressed that the honor comes from the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to promote the values ​​of the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to enhance the value of respect and human building.

He pointed to the directorate’s continuous keenness to appreciate the services and efforts provided by workers in various fields, stressing that the honoring represents a gesture of thanks and gratitude for the dedicated efforts of workers and employees, and their dedication to work.

The directorate has implemented field traffic awareness points for drivers in Al Dhafra on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road. The Director of Al Dhafra Traffic Department in the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Colonel Mohsen Saeed Al Mansouri, stated that the awareness focused on the importance of not turning to the left, adhering to the lane of traffic, not being occupied with anything other than the road, and giving priority to pedestrians.

The Department of Public Relations held an awareness lecture for truck drivers and company workers, in coordination with Al Jaber companies in Madinat Zayed, as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous keenness to enhance traffic safety for workers and all segments of society.



