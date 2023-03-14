The Al Ain Traffic Department organized a celebration of the Emirati Child Day, with the participation of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, the Ministry of Interior Center for Child Protection, and the Saaed Traffic Systems Company, coinciding with the Emirati Child Day, which falls on March 15 of each year, in the building of the Amana Health Center in Al Ain, as an embodiment of caring for and caring for children in a safe environment that enhances By developing his capabilities and skills for a promising and bright future in the process of renaissance and development that the UAE is witnessing in all fields.

The events included police dog shows presented by the Security Inspection Department k9, shows of entertaining cartoon characters, competitions for children, a free studio, patriotic pieces for the Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band, medical advice and guidance on healthy and proper nutrition for children, and the Happiness Patrol to spread positivity about compliance with traffic laws and regulations, and familiarize families and children with the goals of the Patrol in Enhancing traffic awareness among children.

The Al Ain Police Directorate and the Community Police Department participated in the event through members of We Are All Police, and the Police Heritage Section of the Protocol and Public Relations Department by participating in the old police uniform, and the Writers and Reading Committee of Abu Dhabi Police, and Yadoh Entertainment Games Company, and the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Interior also participated.

At the end of the event, the participants visited the sick children at the center to check on their health and distributed gifts to them. Saeed Al-Awadi, Director of Protocol and VIPs, and Maryam Al-Ketbi, Team Leader – Patient and Family Affairs at Amana Health Center, honored the participants.