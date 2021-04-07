Abu Dhabi Police seized a young reckless man who showed his four-wheel drive bicycle in front of the traffic patrol in a video clip circulated on social media, explaining that the presence of police patrols in various locations is the presence of the authority of law for the sake of the security and safety of society and that respect for the law is a duty for everyone.

She called on parents to play their role in educating their children to adhere to traffic rules, respect road users and adhere to preventive measures for motorbike driving due to its danger to road users, especially with the bike blurring at night periods, stressing the need to strengthen efforts to provide safety and protect children from the dangers of using motorcycles to avoid For serious traffic accidents that result in death and serious injuries, which often lead to disability.

She stressed the importance of instilling educational and ethical values ​​in the hearts of youth, children and adolescents, introducing them to the values ​​of respect for the law and educating them about the tasks performed by the various patrols for the sake of community safety and security. All legal measures have been taken against him and transferred to the competent authorities.





