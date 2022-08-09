The Crisis and Disaster Management Department of the Central Operations Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police carried out an exercise to raise preparedness on identifying disaster victims with partners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of measuring the response system and developing operational procedures.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector, stressed that the exercise aims to develop capabilities, raise technical efficiency, and define roles and responsibilities for the disaster victim identification system.
Colonel Musabih Muhammad Al Kaabi, head of the disaster victim identification team, said that the main goal is to measure the performance of the system as a whole and to increase the exchange of field experiences with partners to understand the roles and responsibilities among them. He pointed out that the exercise focused on addressing difficulties in planning processes and how to respond and deal with unidentified bodies, introducing the identification system for disaster victims, and exchanging ideas and proposals on the best ways that contribute to performing tasks quickly in response in accordance with the approved standards.
