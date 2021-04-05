Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Group of Hospitals (VPS), implemented a proactive examination of the new Corona virus for employees of the Mussafah Police Station in the Outer Areas Police Directorate, in accordance with high-quality precautionary measures.

The Director of Mussafah Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Fadil Ghadeer Al Shamsi, stated that the initiative comes as part of the efforts to contain and promote awareness of health and community safety, by implementing all proactive precautionary measures in support of the police and security work system.

He thanked the First Line of Defense for their efforts in serving the nation and cooperation with (VPS) hospitals and the alternate survey team for accuracy and efficiency, and their full commitment to all protection and prevention measures against “Covid-19”.





