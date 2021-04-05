Abu Dhabi Police implemented in cooperation with a group of hospitals VPS “A proactive examination of the emerging corona virus initiative” for the employees of the Mussafah Police Station in the Outer Areas Police Directorate, in accordance with high-quality precautionary measures.

Lt. Col. Fadel Ghadeer Al Shamsi, Director of the Center, explained that the initiative comes within the efforts to contain and promote awareness of health and community safety by implementing all proactive precautionary measures in support of the police and security work system.

He thanked the First Line of Defense for their efforts in serving the country and for cooperating with hospitals VPS And the survey team on duty on the accuracy, efficiency, and full commitment to all protection and prevention measures against Covid 19.