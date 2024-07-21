The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with Emirates Transport, announced the cancellation of licensing services at the service center at the (Aman) station and their transfer to the Safety Building (ADNOC) station center in Zayed City – Al Dhafra, while continuing to provide heavy vehicle inspection services in the inspection lanes. .

Abu Dhabi Police called on customers to visit the Safety Building Station (ADNOC) to complete their transactions with services that exceed their expectations, in light of the government’s directives aimed at implementing the National Strategy for Quality of Life, and within the Abu Dhabi Police strategy aimed at making society happy by providing distinguished and innovative proactive services..