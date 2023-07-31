The Abu Dhabi Police General Command called on citizens and residents, as part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, to take the necessary preventive measures to secure their homes and properties well before traveling, to avoid the outbreak of a fire during travel, and to protect belongings.

And she urged them to secure homes by adhering to tightly locking the doors, windows, entrances and exits of homes, and installing surveillance cameras to monitor any suspicious movement in and around the house, in a way that enhances the provision of safe protection for homes.

And she appealed to the public to keep money and valuables in safe places such as banks or well-secured safes, and to use smart technologies and systems related to alarms, while conducting periodic maintenance of homes to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of electricity and gas systems to prevent fire risks and electrical shorts, and to inform neighbors in case of travel in order to preserve property.