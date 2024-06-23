The Abu Dhabi Police General Command called on citizens and residents to take the necessary preventive measures to secure their homes and possessions and protect possessions to avoid a fire breaking out during travel.

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, she urged the public to adhere to tightly locking doors, windows, entrances and exits to the home, and to install surveillance cameras to monitor any suspicious movement, whether in the home or its surroundings. She also appealed to the public to keep money and valuables in safe places such as banks or well-secured safes, and to use technologies and systems. Smart connected to alarms.

She pointed out the importance of carrying out regular maintenance of homes to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of electricity and gas systems, to protect against the dangers of fire and electrical short circuits, and to inform neighbors in the event of travel in order to preserve property.

She stressed the importance of stopping and leaving vehicles in designated areas, sealing them tightly, and adhering to the necessary preventive measures before leaving homes, to enhance their protection from theft and fires that may occur as a result of ignoring public safety measures.