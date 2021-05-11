Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, stressing the danger of laxity in implementing social distancing instructions, and maintaining a safe distance with people in a way that enhances the health and safety of everyone, stressing the importance of adhering to the decision to “prevent and restrict gatherings” or meetings Or holding public or private celebrations or gathering in public places or private farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She called for avoiding social customs that pose a threat to health and safety during the days of Eid al-Fitr, especially visiting the elderly and people with chronic diseases in light of the spread of the “Corona” virus. Appealing to families to exchange Eid greetings via phone and social media, in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

And she stressed that the application of the penalties and fines for gatherings and parties, which amount to 10 thousand dirhams for those who invited and 5 thousand dirhams for the participants, will not be tolerated.

Abu Dhabi Police wished everyone a happy and safe Eid, calling for solidarity and support for the efforts of the competent authorities to combat the spread of infection, calling on the public to hasten to report any gatherings or violations of instructions issued by the official authorities, and speedy communication with (security service) on the toll-free number 8002626 and text messages 2828 or mail Email [email protected] in order to preserve the safety of all members of society.





