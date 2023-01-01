Abu Dhabi Police, through digital traffic awareness, called on motorists to adhere to a full stop when opening the side “stop” arm of school buses in both directions, with a distance of no less than five meters, to ensure that students cross safely and securely.

She explained that a fine of 1,000 dirhams will be applied and 10 traffic points will be recorded if the drivers do not stop when they see the “stop” signal for school buses, and a fine of 500 dirhams will be imposed and six traffic points will be recorded on the school bus driver, in the event of failure to open the “stop” signal. Stop » when students are dropped off, to ensure that students cross safely and securely.