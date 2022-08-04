Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during rain and weather fluctuations, not to approach places of flow of valleys and water gatherings, and to follow the instructions and instructions of the competent authorities in order to preserve the safety of all.

It urged road users to follow the weather condition before moving the vehicle, reduce road speeds and leave an adequate safety distance between vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the danger of the driver filming or being occupied with other roads, stressing the need to adhere to the speed limit indicated on signs and electronic road signs.