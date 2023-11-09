Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to rainy weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on signs and electronic information boards.

#urgent| #alert #Abu Dhabi’s policeIt calls on drivers to be careful due to rainy weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on the signs and electronic information boards, with our wishes for your safety. pic.twitter.com/SkiyCW5W1Q – Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) November 9, 2023