Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers traveling from various cities in the country to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, this evening, to take into account access to their destinations before fog and lack of visibility, in order to protect their safety and road users.

It called on drivers to adhere to safe driving during fog, to monitor the weather before moving the vehicle, and to reduce speeds when activating the speed-reduction system of 80 km / h, and to leave an adequate safety distance.





