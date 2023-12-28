As part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to the safety laws and conditions for transporting bicycles in trailers of all types and sizes.

This includes installing a number on the back of the trailer as a third number, providing the trailer with light and warning signals, using warning signals for the vehicle and the trailer, and that the trailer also be equipped with a warning and reflective sticker, adhering to the right lane in all circumstances to ensure the safety of the vehicle and the trailer, and that the width of the trailer should not exceed 260 cm and its length should not exceed the length of the vehicle.