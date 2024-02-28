The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate appealed to drivers to adhere to safe driving and not to be distracted by anything other than the road during rain and weather fluctuations.

It urged adherence to the specified speeds while activating the road speed reduction system, maintaining an appropriate safety distance from other vehicles, not pressing the brakes suddenly, slowing down significantly when turning to prevent the car from sliding, and pulling to the side of the road if you feel a lack of vision while driving.

She called on drivers to adhere to safety rules while driving a vehicle, especially during rain, warning of the danger of reckless and reckless driving, drifting, risking entering valleys, and not adhering to traffic laws.

They pointed out that driving in rainy conditions requires following the necessary measures to enhance safety for the vehicle driver and his companions by keeping the car windows clean to obtain a clear vision and maintaining the car’s front lights to improve visibility when driving.

She stressed the need to stay away from valleys and places where water collects, avoid approaching electrical extension lines, open places and close to trees during rainfall, and adhere to safety instructions and guidelines in order to preserve everyone’s safety.