Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during rain and urged road users to follow the weather condition before moving the vehicle, as well as reduce speeds and leave an adequate safety distance between vehicles, stressing the need to adhere to the speed specified during weather fluctuations shown on signs and directional boards. Electronic roads, wishing you safety
