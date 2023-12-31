Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving, to the specified speeds (80 kilometers per hour) during fog formation, and to leave a sufficient safety distance.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate explained that activating the speed reduction system during times of fog is a temporary preventive measure aimed at reducing traffic accidents that occur due to lack of visibility on the roads, and drivers must spontaneously reduce their speed to 80 kilometers per hour when they see the fog descending. Protection for themselves and road users.

It confirmed that it is working to alert drivers to changing speeds covered by fog, through seven innovative warning methods, which are urgent alerts via social media sites for followers of Abu Dhabi Police accounts, and early warning messages (warning messages) in areas subject to activation of the speed reduction system, and they are sent via Smartphones as heavy fog begins to descend, smart gate screens on all external and internal roads, electronic signboards on the left of the road (signs), automatic control systems (reducing speeds), and the public transportation system (preventing the movement of buses and trucks while reducing speeds in fog), And colored lighting, which is “red, blue, and yellow.”

The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses, company owners, and workers’ bus distribution officials, to alert drivers to adhere to the decision to prevent the operation of this category of vehicles during fog, and to strengthen preventive measures to avoid accidents occurring in such weather conditions, in order to preserve safety. everyone.