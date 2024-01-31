The Abu Dhabi Police General Command called on drivers to adhere to safe driving and not to occupy anything other than the road during rain and weather fluctuations in the coming days.

It urged adherence to the specified speeds while activating the road speed reduction system, maintaining an appropriate safety distance from other vehicles, not pressing the brakes suddenly, slowing down significantly when turning to prevent the car from sliding, and pulling to the side of the road if you feel a lack of vision while driving.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate called on drivers to adhere to safety rules while driving a vehicle, especially during rain, warning of the danger of driving recklessly, recklessly, carelessly, drifting, risking entering valleys, and not adhering to traffic laws.

She stressed that driving in rainy conditions requires following the necessary measures to enhance safety for the vehicle driver and his companions by keeping the car windows clean to obtain a clear view, maintaining the car’s front lights to improve visibility when driving, and replacing old tires with new ones to prevent slipping.

She stressed the importance of staying away from valleys and places where water collects, avoiding approaching electrical extension lines, open places and close to trees during rain, and adhering to safety instructions and guidelines in order to preserve everyone’s safety.