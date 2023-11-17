The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers not to stop in the middle of the road without justification and to move their vehicles when minor traffic accidents, breakdowns, or a tire explodes off the road to the nearest safe place and to seek assistance from the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Control Center to make way for other vehicles to pass, and not to obstruct traffic. Sir.

Brigadier Saif Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said that road security is among Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic priorities, and that moving vehicles off the road in cases of minor traffic accidents does not affect determining who caused the accident. He also explained that the planning process is carried out through precise systems that determine who caused the accident. the incident.

He added that leaving vehicles that cause minor traffic accidents, broken down vehicles, or changing tires on road lanes exposes their drivers to run-over accidents and the risk of traffic accidents.

He stressed that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police continues to enhance its efforts within the strategic objectives by enhancing awareness and traffic culture through awareness bulletins and field workshops, in addition to the awareness-raising published by the Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police through the Abu Dhabi Police social media sites.

He explained that “stopping in the middle of the road without justification” is a violation that carries a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 6 traffic points.