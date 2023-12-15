Abu Dhabi Police invited vehicle owners to benefit from the service of delivering and installing license plates for light and heavy vehicles and bicycles across the United Arab Emirates, through the specialized delivery company, without the need to return to the customer service and happiness centers.

The service is requested through the Abu Dhabi Police electronic service channels and the “Tamm” digital channels, then the service is selected and the fees are paid, after which the customer is contacted to determine the time and place of delivering the plates at the appropriate time, while updating the data on the traffic system.

The Director of the Directorate of Drivers and Vehicles Licensing, Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Breik Al-Amri, stressed the keenness to implement the directives of the police leadership in its tireless efforts to achieve happiness and well-being for customers within an always positive and happy society, and within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Police strategy aimed at providing innovative and proactive services that raise the quality of life.

He stressed the continued interest of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in contributing its role to meeting the needs of customers, by participating in developing smart services, keeping pace with modern technologies and simplifying procedures, in line with government directions in implementing the National Strategy for Quality of Life and the Abu Dhabi Government’s rational strategy for taking into account the requirements of society, by providing innovative services and access to… All categories at their nearest headquarters.