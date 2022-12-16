Abu Dhabi Police called for enhancing security and positivity in wild areas, and for preserving the public’s safety, stressing the need to avoid “risky” negative behaviors during the winter season.

It launched the fifth edition of its awareness campaign, “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable,” which will last for two months, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and strategic partners, with the aim of enhancing preventive awareness of the public and urging them to adhere to safety measures during the winter season.

The list of negative behaviors included non-compliance with preventive requirements to protect children from accidents falling from residential buildings, most notably not observing them when they approached windows, or leaving pieces of furniture adjacent to windows that were easy for them to use, leading to tragic accidents.

And the Abu Dhabi Police called for doubling control over children during the winter vacation period, not to be distracted from them, and to protect them from the dangers of extortion and abuse through social networking sites and electronic games, such as cases of bullying, threats and cases of harassment, and enticing them to share their photos and data, and implicate them in immoral activities.

She also called for protecting children from using violent electronic games, which incite aggression and committing crimes, stressing the need to follow up and monitor children and intervene in choosing electronic games and applications with good and non-harmful content.

And she urged strengthening efforts to provide safety and protect young people from the dangers of using motorcycles without personal protective equipment, or driving them recklessly, in order to avoid serious traffic accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries that often lead to disability.

And she appealed to bicycle users to adhere to the paths designated for them, in parks, to stay away from areas crowded with vehicles, not to walk in the opposite direction, to wear a head helmet and to use protection covers for the arms and knees, and to provide the bicycle with a white front lamp and a red rear lamp, and put a light-reflecting back plate to alert road users, And not carrying weights that affect the balance of the bike user.