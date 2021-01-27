Abu Dhabi Police urged families and the community on the importance of strengthening preventive measures to protect children from accidents of falling from buildings or residential buildings, and paying attention to permanent monitoring of children when they approach windows. And warned of the dangers of leaving furniture pieces close to the windows to avoid children using them for the purpose of curiosity, which would lead to tragic falls.

She explained that in winter, windows are opened in buildings and dwellings to enjoy the outdoors, and young children may be very close to the sites of the balconies and windows, which poses a great danger to them, stressing the need to set controls for the use of balconies not only for young people, but also for adults.

She stressed the importance of closing all windows for the safety of children, especially when they are not in use and in the presence of parents, because most windows are easy to open by sliding even by a small child, and it is important to ensure that they are closed tightly.

She called for the need to install metal bars on windows, which contributes to protecting children from falling, provided that the best types are chosen, and that the distance between them is close, so that it does not allow the child to exit from them, and that they have at the same time a mechanism or a safe way to open when Fires.





