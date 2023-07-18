Abu Dhabi Police called for following up on children during the summer vacation as part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, calling for not being distracted by them.

She stressed the need to protect them from the dangers of extortion and abuse through websites, social networking and electronic games, warning of cases of bullying, threats, harassment and luring young people to share their photos and data and implicate them in immoral activities, and the exploitation of criminal networks for them in drug promotion by sending random messages on social media that contain pictures And video clips and audio messages for drug promotion.

And she warned against subscribing or buying electronic games via internet sites and not disclosing credit card details in order to preserve their confidentiality, buying through trusted websites that apply secure controls, and using a bank card with a limited balance so that they are not vulnerable to fraud and piracy, which leads to deducting monthly amounts from the account. The bank card, calling for not dealing with tempting links and fake and unreliable online stores that may lure customers into frauds by stealing their money through their bank cards or bank accounts.

And she urged vigilance in dealing with electronic game sites that are popular with children and adolescents, as they may drain more money to complete the stages of those games, which puts pressure on parents, in addition to the danger of these sites accessing bank card information.

She explained that the “Aman” service is a security communication channel that receives information (security, community and traffic) and works around the clock, and allows community members to contribute to preventing crimes before they occur in complete confidentiality through the available communication channels.