Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to increase supervision over children, not to be distracted from them, and to protect young people from the dangers of blackmail and abuse through social networking sites and electronic games, such as cases of bullying, threats, harassment, and luring young people to share their photos and data and implicate them in immoral activities.

She appealed to the community to the importance of monitoring their children from electronic blackmail who impersonate girls and lure them with pictures of friendship and then threaten to publish their data and private and personal photos through electronic channels with the aim of obtaining material gains, information or special desires from people.

She explained that the Aman service is a security communication channel that receives information (security, community, and traffic) and works around the clock and allows community members to contribute their role in preventing crimes before they occur with complete confidentiality and deals with blackmail cases through available communication channels such as the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or via messages. Text (2828) or via email ([email protected])