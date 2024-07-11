The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police called on members of society, as part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, to adhere to preventive measures to enhance the safety of children and supervise them when using indoor swimming pools at home, in order to avoid accidents of falling and drowning and to spend a safe summer without trouble.

She stressed the need to take precautions against the recurring risks that threaten children’s safety during the summer season, during which recreational activities increase and children are engaged in them, such as swimming and visiting beaches, stressing the importance of continuous monitoring by families to prevent drowning accidents in particular.

She called on families to adhere to safety and security measures when using pools and to ensure that the doors of the house leading to the pool are closed and secured after the children, especially the young ones, have finished swimming to protect them from accidents.