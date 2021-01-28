Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be ready to clear the way for emergency, ambulance and police vehicles, and to adhere to correct traffic behaviors when passing through, to ensure that they do not delay their arrival at accident sites by clearing the way for them, giving them priority, and not obstructing or delaying them. Abu Dhabi Police emphasized the importance of spreading the culture of giving preference to the official processions, based on the importance of respecting and consolidating national values ​​and identity, which reflects a civilized image of visitors.

She drew attention to the importance of clearing the way for emergency, ambulance and police vehicles, to enhance the speed of response to accidents, warning against impeding the movement of emergency and ambulance vehicles, as this is considered negative behavior that delays their arrival at accident sites to provide ambulance services to the injured, and leads to delay the speed of response, and hinders the work of crew Ambulance services in a manner that increases the complications of injuries, which require intervention within a specific period of time.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police stated that the violation of not giving preference and priority to the road to emergency, ambulance, police or official motorcade vehicles is worth 3000 dirhams, with the vehicle being detained for 30 days and six traffic points.





