Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers today, Tuesday, to be careful due to the rainy weather conditions.

In a post on its official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), it asked them to “adhere to the variable speed shown on electronic signs and billboards.”

In turn, the National Center of Meteorology reported that rain of varying intensity fell in the Al Ain region.

The center wrote on the “X” platform, “Light to moderate rain in Bada’ bint Saud/Al Masoudi/Al Nabag/ (Al Ain).”

He added, in another post, “Moderate rain in Naifa (Al Ain)” and “Light rain in North Al Foah, moderate to heavy rain in Al Heili/Al Reef (Al Ain)”.