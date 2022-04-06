The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to promote positivity during the holy month of Ramadan and not to obstruct traffic by randomly stopping vehicles on the roads, not closing the exits and entrances to parking lots, and impeding vehicle traffic by standing behind them in front of mosques during Tarawih prayers.

She pointed out that the random parking of vehicles causes disruption of traffic and causes a state of traffic congestion, which results in frequent complaints from citizens and residents. She pointed out that the behavior is one of the frequent negative phenomena for drivers in the month of Ramadan, as a result of the desire of many to catch up with the time of Tarawih prayers.

She stressed the need to fully comply with the traffic law during the holy month, and to avoid committing violations related to the random queue of vehicles in front of mosques, stressing that this will contribute to creating a safe environment, and providing opportunities to enjoy the rituals of the month of Ramadan, away from committing violations and disturbing others.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

