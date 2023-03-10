Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, broadcast a video of pedestrian crossing accidents in places not designated for their crossing as part of the campaign to protect pedestrians and drivers from run-over accidents.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on pedestrians to adhere to safe crossing from the places designated for them, use bridges and tunnels, and adhere to pedestrian light signals at intersections that work in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate the movement of vehicles.

It warned of the danger of random crossing of the road, which is considered one of the main causes of run-over accidents, and urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules of crossing the road and to ensure that the street is free of vehicles.

And she stressed that the security and safety of pedestrians is an important strategic priority, with reference to the continuous efforts to improve traffic safety conditions for pedestrians, which resulted in the construction of many bridges on the internal and external roads, the improvement of pedestrian crossings, the establishment of surface passages controlled by light signals, and the closure of gaps by making fences on various roads. which enhances their safety.

She urged drivers to pay attention to pedestrian crossing on the roads and to reduce speeds, stressing that the security and safety of pedestrians is a joint responsibility between the pedestrians themselves and the drivers on the roads.