Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center and as part of the “You Can Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of the violation of overtaking from the shoulder of the road.

She explained that the shoulder of the road is designated for emergency vehicles to enhance speedy access to accident sites, treat the injured, and save their lives, as indicated in Article No. “42” of the Federal Traffic Law, which stipulates that “overtaking on the side of the shoulder of the road” is a violation worth 1,000 dirhams and 6 traffic points.