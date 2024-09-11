Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses, company owners and workers’ bus distribution officials to alert drivers and urge them to abide by the decision to ban this category of vehicles during fog, and to enhance preventive measures to avoid accidents in such weather conditions, to preserve everyone’s safety.

It also called on drivers to adhere to safe driving and the specified speeds during fog formation (80 km/h), leave a sufficient safe distance, and not be distracted by anything other than the road while driving.

She stressed that it works to alert drivers to the changing speeds covered by fog through innovative warning methods, including urgent alerts via social media for followers of Abu Dhabi Police accounts, early warning messages (“warning messages”) in areas subject to the activation of the speed reduction system, which are sent via smartphones when heavy fog begins to fall, smart gate screens on all external and internal roads, electronic signs on the left of the road (signs), automatic control systems (“speed reduction”), the public transport system (“preventing buses and trucks from driving while reducing speeds in fog”), and “colored lights” represented by “red, blue” and “yellow.”

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate confirmed that activating the speed reduction system during foggy times is a temporary precautionary measure aimed at reducing traffic accidents due to lack of visibility on the roads. Drivers must voluntarily reduce their speed to 80 km/h when they see fog falling, to protect themselves and road users.