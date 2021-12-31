Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police announced the ban on the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi Island, including the entrances to the island, including “Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge”, coinciding with the New Year.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, explained that the period for implementing the ban decision started from 7:00 (seven in the morning) today, Friday, until 7:00 (seven in the morning) tomorrow, Saturday.

Vehicles of public cleaning companies and logistical support vehicles are excluded from the ban decision.

He pointed out that a comprehensive traffic plan will be implemented, coinciding with the New Year, which includes the deployment of traffic patrols on all roads and the intensification of traffic control through smart systems in order to provide traffic flow.

He urged drivers in general to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety by adhering to traffic laws.