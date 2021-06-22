Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers, as part of the “Safe Traffic Summer” campaign, to check the tires of their vehicles, to ensure their safety and the absence of any damage or cracks that could cause serious traffic accidents during the summer period as a result of the rise in air temperatures.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police carried out a number of activities accompanying the “Safe Traffic Summer” campaign on Abu Dhabi Island, after its implementation on the emirate’s external roads, in cooperation with Al Masaood Bridgestone Company, which includes holding awareness lectures for drivers and electronic awareness messages.

The campaign aims to urge drivers of vehicles and trucks to check tires and ensure their safety in conjunction with the high temperatures in the summer.

The Chairman of the Sponsorship and Marketing Committee, Colonel Muhammad Hussein Al Khoury, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in strengthening the relationship with the strategic partners, which leads to the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Police, adding that the partners play an important role in contributing to enhancing the vision of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.



