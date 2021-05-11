Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Ahabat Abu Dhabi’s police The public must adhere to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, stressing the danger of laxity in implementing the instructions for physical distancing, and maintaining a safe distance with people, in a way that enhances the health and safety of everyone, stressing the importance of adhering to the decision to “prevent and restrict gatherings” or meetings, Or holding public or private celebrations, or gathering in public places or private farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. And she called for avoiding social habits that pose a threat to health and safety within days Eid al-FitrEspecially visiting the elderly and people with chronic diseases in light of the spread of the Coronavirus, appealing to families to exchange Eid congratulations via phone and social media, in the interest of everyone’s safety.

And she stressed that the application of the penalties and fines for gatherings and parties, which amount to 10 thousand dirhams for those who invited and 5 thousand dirhams for the participants, will not be tolerated. And wished Abu Dhabi’s police Everyone has a safe and happy Eid, calling for solidarity and support for the efforts of the competent authorities to combat the spread of infection, calling on the public to quickly report any gatherings or violations of the instructions issued by the official authorities, and quickly contact (Aman service) on the toll-free number 8002626 and text messages 2828 or e-mail

[email protected]