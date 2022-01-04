The air ambulance of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector transported an Asian resident in his thirties to Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, after he was involved in a vehicle collision with a truck that occurred at 4:45 this afternoon on Sweihan Road towards Al Ain “Al Taff Road” due to Drowsiness and exhaustion while driving. The accident resulted in severe injury and two other people accompanying the driver were transported by ambulance to Shakhbout Medical City.

The air ambulance took off immediately, treated the injured person and provided him with the necessary medical care, while he was transferred by helicopter to Shakhbout Medical City to complete treatment.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to stop the vehicle on the right shoulder outside the road in case they feel tired or drowsy, and to fully adhere to the seat belt, and not to be distracted from the road while driving.



