The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector carried out 1053 sorties during the past year, which included 377 police operations, 395 training, 110 for air ambulance, 169 for other missions, and 2 sorties.

The Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, Brigadier General Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, affirmed the department’s keenness to meet the humanitarian calls, reach the reporting sites within the response time to save lives, and provide humanitarian care in hard-to-reach areas and external roads, or for those stranded on land. Or the sea, with the help of its air fleet equipped with the latest equipment and advanced equipment and a human cadre of pilots, airmen, and medical teams who are qualified and trained at the highest technical levels in accordance with international standards, and they are highly qualified and professional

He explained that the administration organized several training courses, including 31 simulated flight courses, a pilot course for the number of pilots, a specialized course for operations officers, refresher courses, and transformative flying on the latest aircraft.





