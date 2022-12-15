The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department delighted the children of Dar Zayed for Family Care of all age groups with the participation of the children of members of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation as part of an initiative it implemented under the slogan “Smile of a Child”. The Ambulance and Air Rescue Department, and the Maintenance Department.

The happiness team in the administration welcomed the children’s visit and accompanied them during the visit, while making sure to make them happy, bring happiness to their hearts, and integrate them with the various groups of society.

The Deputy Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, Colonel Pilot Tariq Juma Al-Awadi, explained that the initiative comes within the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in integrating the children of the home into society and confirming that they are an important part of the UAE society and members of this large family, and they have the right to choose their professional and practical future in a way that achieves their professional aspirations. future.

The children expressed their joy and happiness with the busy program implemented by the Abu Dhabi Police and its interest in promoting the spirit of belonging to the homeland and pride in the authentic values ​​of the UAE in them. The Zayed Family Care House thanked the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department for its distinguished initiative.