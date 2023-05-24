The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector carried out “266” sorties in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of the year 2023 AD, which included (30) police operations sorties, “150” training flights, “20” air ambulances, and “66” sorties for other tasks. .

Brigadier Pilot Saeed Salem Al Marar, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, stressed the department’s keenness to apply the best international practices in providing ambulance and air rescue services, which are specialized in rescuing people from the scene of the accident, and transporting sick and injured people between hospitals, while providing medical care.

He explained that the department applies the best standards of security, safety and occupational health in a way that enhances the police tasks it undertakes, in addition to its societal role in responding to emergency cases and traffic accident victims and transferring them to specialized hospitals to receive the necessary treatment.

He stated that the Abu Dhabi Air Police fleet is present 24 hours a day in community service, responds to various calls, and reaches the sites of communications as soon as possible to save lives, with the help of the latest equipment and devices, and under the supervision of a qualified human cadre with a high degree of efficiency and professionalism.

He pointed out that the various tasks are performed within the response time to save lives and provide humanitarian care in inaccessible areas and external roads or for those who are stranded, whether on land or sea, and its air fleet is used in accordance with international standards, and they are highly qualified and professional. .

Specialized courses to hone the skills of pilots and cadres

In the first quarter of the current year 2023, the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department held “6” simulation flight courses on Helicopter 139, in which (12) pilots joined, and (5) simulation flight courses on Helicopter 412, in which (10) pilots joined, and a course One course, “Counters on Helicopter 139” enrolled “2” pilots, and one course “Counters on Helicopter 412” and “2” pilots joined it, and one course “Diversionary Aviation on Helicopter 412” enrolled in one pilot, with the aim of developing the performance of the associates and training them on The latest modern scientific technology.

These specialized theoretical and practical courses include all of its members, including pilots, air medics, navigators, doctors, nurses, technical and administrative engineers, which qualifies them to perform all the tasks required within the geographical scope of the department.

The courses include: simulated flying, conversion flying courses, in addition to an aircraft pilot course, flight instrumentation course, search and rescue, conversion flight courses on the latest aircraft, in addition to organizing various lectures, exercises and workshops for all its employees with their various specializations and tasks, allowing them to hone their skills and abilities according to The highest international standards, developing their performance and training them on the latest modern scientific technologies, in addition to enrolling its employees in courses inside and outside the country in aviation medicine, aircraft maintenance and other courses.

Associates are efficient and distinguished in performing difficult tasks

Female employees in the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department have demonstrated high efficiency and distinction in performing difficult tasks in the Aircraft Maintenance and Repair and Air Operations departments. Where these female engineers and technicians possess the culture, knowledge, stamina, desire to love learning, will and persistence, and they hold academic qualifications specialized in maintenance, electricity and aircraft structures, while their skills are refined in specialized courses abroad.

In the air operations room equipped with the latest, most accurate and effective devices, female members work to receive reports from the command and control center of the operations room of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, take the necessary data and information and then classify the reports into air ambulance, search and rescue or thermal imaging, and then transfer them to the officer. authorized to initiate the process.

The female members of the Abu Dhabi Police were able to present an honorable image thanks to the great support they receive from the police leadership, and to encourage them to play their role in carrying out various police and security tasks, side by side with men, professionally and efficiently in all areas, sectors and various fields of police work.

Distinguished community posts

The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department is interested in community participation in various events and activities for the public, with the aim of introducing them to its tasks, duties and community role in responding to emergency cases and traffic accident victims and transferring them to specialized hospitals for treatment, such as its participation in the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-2023 in the Al Wathba region in Abu Dhabi, to shed light on The services provided to the community, which reflect the achievements made by the state in its development path, which come within the vision and strategy of the Abu Dhabi Police to make Abu Dhabi a world leader in the sustainability of security and safety, enhance the confidence and satisfaction of the community and improve the quality of life.

The participation through the Abu Dhabi Police pavilion reviewed smart services and innovations and introduced the latest technologies and procedures applied in the department, including support and assigning to security and police units to ensure community service and respond to calls with high efficiency and professionalism, in addition to a comprehensive presentation on the tasks and achievements of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, presenting the capabilities and capabilities of the department in various specialized departments and presenting The best services according to quality and efficiency standards.

The UAE flag flutters in the sky of Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department is keen annually, and as part of the United Arab Emirates’ celebrations of the Union Day, to participate and celebrate this precious occasion by raising the flag of the United Arab Emirates high in the Abu Dhabi sky, as the helicopter, carrying the flag of the Emirates, roams the various regions that stand out as part of The urban renaissance is an expression of pride in the achievements of the victorious federal march that achieved good and well-being for its people.

Posts in strategic and national exhibitions

The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department is interested in participating in strategic and national exhibitions, cooperation in the fields of aviation, reviewing the systems accompanying air navigation operations, and following up on developments and developments in this field, due to the importance of these exhibitions in exchanging experiences and reviewing developments in scientific fields through seminars and conferences in the field of aviation medicine in general. And the health of pilots and air crews in particular, and to learn about best practices in the areas of aviation safety.

Among those participations: Participation in the Abu Dhabi Air Show 2022 in its tenth session at Al Bateen Private Airport, where the department displayed an Agusta 139 aircraft equipped with the latest air ambulance systems and research equipment.

It also participated in the International Conference and Exhibition for Search and Rescue 2022, which was organized by the National Center for Search and Rescue under the slogan “We Save Lives”, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center ADNEC, due to the importance of the conference to review best practices and exchange global experiences in the field of search and rescue, where the management presented The Agusta 139 is equipped with the latest air ambulance systems and air search and rescue equipment. It is a medium-sized helicopter and is used in search and rescue operations and transport of personalities and personnel, following the latest systems used in air navigation operations.

Visitors to the exhibition were introduced to its services and air missions, with the participation of the specialized national cadre of pilots, engineers and medical staff including doctors and air medics.