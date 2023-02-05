The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department of the Central Operations Sector carried out 1,340 sorties in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the past year, which included 370 sorties for police operations, 611 training flights, 101 air ambulance missions, and 258 sorties for other missions.

The Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, Brigadier General Pilot Saeed Salem Al Marar, confirmed that the department, with its crews and cadres, is keeping pace with all developments that meet the requirements of Abu Dhabi Police in terms of 24-hour support and support for the security and police units, according to the best advanced practices.

He pointed to always responding to emergency cases and traffic accident victims, and transporting them to specialized hospitals to receive treatment through aircraft equipped with the latest medical equipment and cadres, who have been trained and qualified at the highest levels and practices.