This evening, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to reduced horizontal visibility during fog formation.

In posts on the “X” platform, she called on drivers to “adhere to the variable speed limit indicated on the signs and electronic information boards,” wishing peace for all.

For its part, the National Center of Meteorology appealed to road users and motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic instructions, due to the possibility of fog formation and low, and sometimes non-existent, horizontal visibility in some coastal and inland areas from 00:00 until 09:00 tomorrow morning. .