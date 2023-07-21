Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center and within the “You Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of an accident due to the sudden deviation.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to avoid sudden deviation, to avoid overtaking other vehicles in a wrong way, to ensure that the road is clear in the event of overtaking or moving to the other lane, and not to move between lanes in a reckless manner that puts the driver at risk, and to ensure that you use the correct lane in the event of moving to another road.