Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center, and within the “You Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of the overtaking violation from the shoulder of the road.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police appealed to drivers to avoid overtaking other vehicles in a wrong way, and warned against overtaking from the shoulder of the road designated for emergency cases and emergency vehicles, which enhances the speed of access to accident sites, aiding the injured and saving their lives, and called on drivers to leave a sufficient and safe distance to avoid sudden stops of vehicles without precedent. Warning on the roads and during the flow of traffic on internal roads, respecting traffic rules and driving ethics, and avoiding wrong behavior on the roads.

She pointed out that Article No. “42” of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law states that “overtaking on the shoulder side of the road” is a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 6 traffic points.